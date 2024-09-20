I have a legal right to buy property in Switzerland and I was thinking to rent it out as passive income in a stable, war-free country.

However, I heard, that it is really unprofitable because of a variety of taxes. I am already paying income taxes in Switzerland. Which taxes would I be paying on the property?

I plan to buy an apartment for 500 000 (for easy calculations), rent it out at 1000 CHF. At the same time I am renting an apartment myself at 1200 CHF (I cannot afford to buy it, so I cannot live in an apartment I could potentially afford).

I would be taking a mortgage for 300 000. I heard I can write the mortgage rates off the property taxes and the extra income (rent) taxes. I heard also it is different when I am paying a rent myself, because that too can be written off.

I would be really grateful for a sample calculation, that would show me what deducts from what or if I forgot any factors (especially that). I understand that tax values may differ between cantons, any sample canton will do - I am just trying to assess if it's a feasible idea.