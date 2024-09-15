A dealership put me down on a car loan as the primary buyer when I only was going to be cosigner for my nephew, and put him down as cobuyer and cosigner. Is that legal? And what should I do? And my nephew had the car from day one with just liability than no insurance and has not made one payment and he and his unlicensed girlfriend has gotten tickets in it and toll charges and been using it to work door dashing without proper insurance and hasn't been helping me with rides to doctors and surgery as promised due to I am unlicensed and disabled and had to tell my health insurance so and afraid I may get in trouble and lose my health insurance and ssdi and with the law. He's also got arrested for stealing from Walmart and let his friend bring it to me against his wishes then came and stole or took it back in the middle of the night without my knowledge after he pushed me and damaged my home door trying to steal my keys, which he didn't and the police did nothing but tell me he had a equal right to it as me. The car is now in repo status and my nephew has been avoiding me and the loan company. My good credit is horrible now and I don't want a repo on my record or get in trouble but I'm unable to pay anything nor any monthly payments and that the dealership knew my only income is disability What should I do? Can I get out of this loan and my credit back?