My friend asked me to co signed for her to get a personal loan using a finance broker. I agreed because i trust her and i wanted to help. She received the money by e transfer and she is paying the loan through auto debit deduction. Little did i know that the loan was named after me as the primary and it was transferred to a car dealership which they made it a car loan and my vehicle was made as a collateral. I could not sell or trade my car for that matter. The finance broker didn’t informed me and i was unaware of what the outcome will be. Now it seems that i did made the loan and my vehicle will be repossessed if my friend default. And the money that was transferred to her was 30k but the term in the loan was 66k payable for 84months. She was ripped off basically. What can i do to take out my name out of this loan?