I bought a new car from a dealership, and my dad agreed in front of my husband and my mother to co-sign for me. The dealership allowed me to take the paperwork out to my dad's house and have him sign it. The dealership even talked to my dad at some point, and he was on board the whole time. The tags came in and he was a little upset that he was listed as the primary but decided to give me a chance. I have made every car payment on time and kept the insurance up by myself.

Everything was fine until I took a trip to Louisiana, and somehow my dad got 600 dollars worth of parking tickets!!!! Now I would be pissed, too. I never received a ticket on my car, so I was totally unaware of the issue. My dad has since tried to back out of the loan altogether he has put a remark on my credit saying that he disputes the car being put in his name and says he never signed it.

I can't get my car refinanced or anyone to even entertain the idea of leasing or selling me another car with that derogatory remark and what he is trying to do.

So my question is: Can he do that? What do I do? And can I trade the car in or sell it for less than is owed without him being there?

    Did you buy or lease the car? Whose name is on the title? – yoozer8 yesterday
    @idkfa Everyone who co-signs a lease/purchase agreement is responsible for the payments. The normal scenario is A wants to purchase/rent something but is considered a poor credit risk and is either denied or only given offers on punitive terms. If B who has stronger credit also signs the lender will approve/offer lower rates because if A stops paying they can go after B instead. This is of course a risk for B, especially since if A doesn't admit to being in trouble the first B may find about the problem is when debt collectors start calling and large penalties have already been added. – Dan Is Fiddling By Firelight yesterday
    @MichaelRichardson I think she means that she was the one driving the car, but he received the tickets in the mail due to his name being first on the title – Kevin yesterday
    Faking a signature is a crime. If you are being accused you of a crime, you should only respond to those accusations after talking to a lawyer. If someone who cosigned with you on an asset refuses to do what they agreed to, allow you to do what the agreement allows or cooperate with you to change the agreement, you're probably also left with needing to talk to a lawyer (which is not to say you have a reasonable defense). This is not the place to be asking for legal advice. – NotThatGuy yesterday
    @vikingsteve Maybe I'm misinterpreting your words, but as written that seems like a rather sexist opinion that could be an insult to any man who married a woman who earns more than he does, to any woman in that same relationship, to any woman at all, really, and to any man in a relationship where they're struggling to make ends meet (especially if they're failing to do so despite both working hard trying to get there), and to some other people. And I'm not trying to say co-signing with anyone else is a good idea, simply that her husband may not be in a position to co-sign with her. – NotThatGuy 17 hours ago
Dealerships lie. They told you that dad would be a cosigner, but the likely only way the lease could be approved is by him being the primary. They likely did a clever job of concealing that fact, and if your dad signed the paper work, both you and he are co-owners. Any derogatory mark on your credit would equally be on his credit. You two share an equal fate in the outcome of this transaction, so it is best if you two can work together.

When we are adults and make mistakes it costs us money, that is how we are "punished". This transaction contains a number of mistakes, by the both of you, so I would be prepared to pay to make them go away.

Parking Tickets You should probably pay for these. You may not have noticed the illegal parking signs or they may be cleverly hidden to trick unsuspecting tourists. It is far easier to give you a ticket via license plate then actually put one on your windshield. Plus, you will likely be a repeat offender if you don't have a physical ticket. You can fight them, but perhaps the best you can hope for is a reduction in fine.

Dad off the Lease This will require a separate car transaction. Since it is a lease you will have to obtain the pay off amount and either get a loan on your own for that amount, or a new lease. How likely are you to qualify for a loan/lease on your own? How much did you put down on the original lease?

Unless you put a large amount down, you will likely be unable to obtain a loan or lease for the pay off value of the car. This means you will have to come up with cash to make this transaction happen.

Co-signing is something you should never do for someone, nor should you ask someone who you care about to do for you. This is especially true for such as a diminishing asset, like a car. These kinds of transactions lead to all kinds of "tales of woe".

Leasing a Car Leasing a car is the most expensive way to drive a car. One is probably better off renting a car from Hertz or the like on a continuing basis. The ramifications of this transaction can echo into your financial future for many years. Some people never get out of the car payment cycle. It is best never to begin, but you already started.

The best thing you can do is pay cash for cars and save for your next one. Some people, who have actual cash, choose to invest the money if they can obtain a low interest loan. Fine, but that is a very different situation on one who borrows/leases a car with little in the way of assets.

Other than the parking tickets all of this pain and suffering would have been avoided if you paid cash for your car. Your relationship with your father would not be suffering. Sure the banks would have less money, but do you really want your paycheck to go to bankers?

    i only put down 1,000 and the pay off is 14459 I cant get a loan anywhere for it because he is trying to say that he did not sign the paperwork at all but my mother and husband were there when he did and its been 6 months. I am scared and i am mad as hell can I just sell my car without his knowledge – Kristyn Keese yesterday
    It all depends on how the car is titled. That is the only reality that matters as some have asked you in the comments in the question. – Pete B. yesterday
    @KristynKeese you could always hand over the keys to the car to your father and do something else if he is being unresponsive. That is, if you don't really have a choice. Put together whatever cash you can and buy something with that. There is no reason to have a car loan or lease in your situation. – Pete B. yesterday
    And no need to have a new car. If cash is a problem, buy an old beater that runs. – RedSonja yesterday
    @gerrit - Generally there's no reason whatsoever for those 2 systems to interact. The credit problem came in when Dude tried this ham-handed way to get out of his lease. – T.E.D. yesterday
Dad's strange maneuver with your credit bureau doesn't end his obligation to GM Finance, or whatever large corporation you and he are on the hook with. Keep making your monthly lease payments, and keep driving - could be the best way to go.

    Tell your dad that some poster here is asking him if he wants to go to jail. Being angry is one thing (so you should do what you can to pay the parket tickets, and I'll keep in mind to avoid ever driving in Louisiana), but right now he isn't thinking straight. And if he thinks he can avoid paying if you don't pay he has another think coming. – gnasher729 yesterday
    can he do that legally? i am so scared that i am gonna get my car taken and thrown in jail for something that in my opinion should only be treated as a civil matter – Kristyn Keese yesterday
    If things should go to court (which is very unlikely), there's your husband, the salesman, and most likely your mother as witnesses that he agreed to be the co-signer. The one with one foot in the door to jail is your father for making up lies about you. Now as far as money and the law is concerned, you are absolutely fine. If you want to salvage your relationship with your dad, and more important if he wants to salvage his relationship with you, I'd look for advice elsewhere. Say interpersonal.stackexchange. – gnasher729 yesterday
    While it's nice to have good credit, it's not like H2O which you need every day of your life. Just keep paying your lease. Some ideas: 1. Cut off contact until stepdad completes an anger management course, (and don't back down). 2. Deal with any complaints against you as they come up - contact the credit bureau to state your case that the derogatory remark should be deleted (assuming it even exists). 3. Politely refuse to talk to the police if they contact you based on your stepdad's story, (and don't back down) 4. If stepdad takes you to small claims court, show up and tell the truth. – Orange Coast- reinstate Monica yesterday
    @KristynKeese First, get a current copy of your credit report. You can do this every year once for free. Once you see the details of the derogatory remark, each credit bureau has a dispute process you can use to resolve the problem. Having a signed statement from one of your witnesses that backs up your story could make the dispute process smoother. – bta 21 hours ago
He can’t take his name off the loan, since he’s primary he might be able to take your name off the loan, particularly if he pays it off.

Resolve your parking tickets immediately, without involving your dad.

Most likely the remark on your credit report is actually a remark on his credit report, given that it is a joint account. It really doesn’t have any effect, except in the sense that it might mean you aren’t getting credit for having the account (ie credit history). If the account isn’t paid, it will negatively effect both of you.

If you buy a used vehicle and it lasts longer than the monthly payments divided by time, that’s just as good as a lease. New cars are for reliability and the ages.

You have leverage with your dad, not paying the account will probably negatively effect him more than you. You could walk away and let him deal with it, bad credit score only matters when trying to get new credit, and you are married. That means that for most things that you want, the spouse with the higher credit score can doing the borrowing using your combined income. That is probably what you should have done with ca.

p.s. leasing is for the well to do, who don’t want the bother of maintenance.

    At $600, it might be worth talking to a lawyer who practices in the jurisdiction that issued the tickets. Particularly if its New Orleans, where the legal system is .... well ... lets say "differently functional". – T.E.D. yesterday
    @DRF - Well, that's only a tiny bit of it. Back when I lived there, it was common practice for cops to just arrest people or give tickets and never show up to the hearing. So if you knew to just go to the hearing, you'd almost always win by default. So if you get a lawyer quick enough, there's a damn good chance that $600 could magically go away. I'm sure there are other ways to make it go away as well. – T.E.D. yesterday
    @T.E.D. From what I've heard Louisiana isn't the only place like that. When I lived in WI, I was told that the police officer not showing up for the hearing was quite common place. Especially some days of the week, when they had other obligations. – DRF yesterday
    "New cars are for reliability and the ages." What is "the ages?" – Michael yesterday
    @Michael: a long time. You buy a new car when you either need the reliability or you plan on keeping it long enough that the cost over time is going to be worth it, keeping it for 10 or 15 years or more. – jmoreno 14 hours ago
There are a couple of different things going on here. You have also put some important information in various comments that aren't in the question, so I'll try to take them all into account here.

In a comment you referred to "tickets from Louisiana that he wont even show me and give me the chance to fix". So you've never actually seen these tickets, all you have is his word? Can anyone else that lives in his house provide you with that information, or at least verify that they exist in that amount? There are a lot of unknowns here, including the particulars of Louisiana law (which I am most certainly not knowledgeable of). Step 1 would be to find out whose name is on the tickets, as that would establish whether you can pay them off or whether you could only reimburse your dad after he pays them off. If you can't get the tickets themselves, I'd recommend contacting the traffic court in the parish where you think you received the ticket. Losing a ticket is common, so they'll have ways to look them up and provide you with the info you need. Some places like New Orleans have online systems where you can look up your own tickets based on license plate number, and pay them online without having to appear in person. If this is a ticket from an automated red light camera then you might not really have to pay it at all. A Baton Rouge news outlet reported:

... city officials have previously admitted there’s no way to punish drivers who ignore a red light camera ticket, meaning many go unpaid.

Red light cameras have been declared unconstitutional in many areas, but whether you want to risk ignoring such a ticket is up to you.

Regarding your credit report, your first step would be to get copies of your credit report and see exactly what (if anything) was put on there. You're entitled to one free copy of your credit report each year from each of the three credit bureaus. The official way to request these free copies is via annualcreditreport.com (other sites that claim to give you free copies have hidden gotchas, this is the only one endorsed by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau). Look over these reports in detail. If there's any indication that your dad put a remark on your credit report, use the credit bureaus' dispute process to resolve it (Experian, Transunion, Equifax). Incorrect information on a credit report is fairly common, and these companies have entire departments set up to take care of things like this. The more evidence you can provide to back up your claim, the faster the problem will be resolved. A signed statement from a witness (i.e., your mother) would back up your side of the story. It's a bit unusual that the dealership allowed your dad to sign the paperwork without appearing in person. Dealerships (in my experiences) normally have rather extensive requirements for checking IDs, etc. before signing loan/lease paperwork since they have a vested interest in making sure the loan gets repaid. I'd expect they'd at a minimum require a notarized signature, but those rules vary from state to state so your locale might be different. In any event, a reputable dealership should have enough of a paper trail to satisfy the credit bureau, and they'll probably give you copies if you ask nicely.

As for your car title, federal privacy law prevents you from seeing the owner's name and contact info on something like a Carfax report. You should be able to get a certified copy of the title from your county or state records office, or whoever handles vehicle registrations in your locale. Since you haven't paid off the vehicle yet, you may have to get the lien holder - whoever it is you got the loan from - to request the copy. Your best bet might be to talk to the lien holder directly. They should already know the name(s) on the title, and you should have access to that information since your name is on the loan. If the vehicle is in your name only, then you can sell it without your dad's involvement at all.

I would advise you to not be too quick to sell it, especially for less than what you owe. If you're still able to make the payments on it, your best bet is probably to keep making payments normally. Even if there really is a flag on your credit report regarding the loan, that flag would be moot once the loan is paid off, plus all information falls off the report after a period of time. An established history of making on-time loan payments is quite beneficial for your credit.

Additional resources:

