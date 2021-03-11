There are a couple of different things going on here. You have also put some important information in various comments that aren't in the question, so I'll try to take them all into account here.

In a comment you referred to "tickets from Louisiana that he wont even show me and give me the chance to fix". So you've never actually seen these tickets, all you have is his word? Can anyone else that lives in his house provide you with that information, or at least verify that they exist in that amount? There are a lot of unknowns here, including the particulars of Louisiana law (which I am most certainly not knowledgeable of). Step 1 would be to find out whose name is on the tickets, as that would establish whether you can pay them off or whether you could only reimburse your dad after he pays them off. If you can't get the tickets themselves, I'd recommend contacting the traffic court in the parish where you think you received the ticket. Losing a ticket is common, so they'll have ways to look them up and provide you with the info you need. Some places like New Orleans have online systems where you can look up your own tickets based on license plate number, and pay them online without having to appear in person. If this is a ticket from an automated red light camera then you might not really have to pay it at all. A Baton Rouge news outlet reported:

... city officials have previously admitted there’s no way to punish drivers who ignore a red light camera ticket, meaning many go unpaid.

Red light cameras have been declared unconstitutional in many areas, but whether you want to risk ignoring such a ticket is up to you.

Regarding your credit report, your first step would be to get copies of your credit report and see exactly what (if anything) was put on there. You're entitled to one free copy of your credit report each year from each of the three credit bureaus. The official way to request these free copies is via annualcreditreport.com (other sites that claim to give you free copies have hidden gotchas, this is the only one endorsed by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau). Look over these reports in detail. If there's any indication that your dad put a remark on your credit report, use the credit bureaus' dispute process to resolve it (Experian, Transunion, Equifax). Incorrect information on a credit report is fairly common, and these companies have entire departments set up to take care of things like this. The more evidence you can provide to back up your claim, the faster the problem will be resolved. A signed statement from a witness (i.e., your mother) would back up your side of the story. It's a bit unusual that the dealership allowed your dad to sign the paperwork without appearing in person. Dealerships (in my experiences) normally have rather extensive requirements for checking IDs, etc. before signing loan/lease paperwork since they have a vested interest in making sure the loan gets repaid. I'd expect they'd at a minimum require a notarized signature, but those rules vary from state to state so your locale might be different. In any event, a reputable dealership should have enough of a paper trail to satisfy the credit bureau, and they'll probably give you copies if you ask nicely.

As for your car title, federal privacy law prevents you from seeing the owner's name and contact info on something like a Carfax report. You should be able to get a certified copy of the title from your county or state records office, or whoever handles vehicle registrations in your locale. Since you haven't paid off the vehicle yet, you may have to get the lien holder - whoever it is you got the loan from - to request the copy. Your best bet might be to talk to the lien holder directly. They should already know the name(s) on the title, and you should have access to that information since your name is on the loan. If the vehicle is in your name only, then you can sell it without your dad's involvement at all.

I would advise you to not be too quick to sell it, especially for less than what you owe. If you're still able to make the payments on it, your best bet is probably to keep making payments normally. Even if there really is a flag on your credit report regarding the loan, that flag would be moot once the loan is paid off, plus all information falls off the report after a period of time. An established history of making on-time loan payments is quite beneficial for your credit.

