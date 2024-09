So I moved abroad and cancelled my UK bank account, assuming they would ask me where to wire the money left in it. Instead they sent a cheque to my old UK address. I can get someone to pick that up for me but since it's in my name they cannot cash it. I also do not have a UK address anymore, nor do I have a UK bank account. Additionally, no bank in my current country of residence accepts cheques anymore.

Is there a way for me to get this cheque cashed?