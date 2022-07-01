I moved to the UK a bit more than a year ago. Until now, I have been using my payment cards and bank accounts I brought from abroad which a) worked fine and b) I did not have a lot of choice as I was unable to get anything off UK financial instituions. I shall add that I am self-employed, which might not make the process easier.

To cut a long story short, as I was unable to even get a UK prepaid card (except Monese, which doesn't count here) I found that the UK credit agencies did not know me. Fair enough, how should they? But this is a chicken and egg problem to me. Credit card issuer says: We cannot find any credit report from you, so we cannot give you an account / a card. But I'd need one to build up a score.

So I found LOQBOX, which claims it's the solution. So I saved 12 x 20 GBP. Now one year later, I did not go anywhere. The credit agencies still don't know me.

Is there a misunderstanding on my end?