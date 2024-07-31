Traditionally when one says growth, they mean by an increase in equity price. That may come from a stock split, which may decrease the actual price but increase the equity held by an investor. (Example: Stock AAA is trading at $50/share and does a 2:1 stock split. After the split AAA trades at $30 a share. Effectively the investor has increased their equity from $50/share to $60. )

Monies received via interest or dividends are considered income.

You may have heard mutual funds classified as growth, growth or income, or income types. The former would be looking for investments that will only increase in value, the later only those that pay income without concern about increasing in value. The middle a combination of the two.

So if you have a fund that pays income, but you reinvest that income it is not growth. But by your own choice, you are turning that income into growth.