Dividends from stock or funds are obviously considered to be an earnings benefit or a gain or a plus, but I'm wondering how that is monetarily computed? I know it is added to the gain income, but I mean, what is the rationale for that?

The company (or the companies in a fund) pay the dividend out of their cash reserves. But it is no gift in the market, because the stock or fund price and value immediately drops by an equal amount. So it is clearly only the same effect as any normal withdrawal. It was my own fund money returned either way. Tax is owed either way, except the dividend has a zero cost basis, and a withdrawal likely has some cost basis (reducing tax on the withdrawn amount). What am I missing? Why invent dividends? How is that a gain?

When my bank pays monthly interest (such as it is), my deposit increases by the amount instead of decreasing by the amount. That is a major difference. There must be an assumption that stock dividend expectation has slightly increased the sale price, actually increasing fund value first, but I don't see how it could be proved.

The only plus that I can imagine is that when and if the dividend is reinvested, the value of the increased shares at the lower price remains exactly the same (no advantage, no actual income change yet). The increased cost basis more or less offsets the necessary tax paid, but only at some time in the future. However, since the reinvestment is a purchase that does buy a slightly higher share count, of still the same value, more shares in the fund could earn a little greater gain in the future. I see no way to quantify that, but I'd suppose a 2% dividend, if reinvested, is 2% more shares and a higher cost basis (compared to if no transaction had occurred at all). Is that the whole story of dividends?

I have no experience with bond funds, do they act the same or not? If actual paper bonds are owned until redemption, their redeemed price can't change because of any dividend (and then interest was actual income). But bond funds may not be able to hold them until maturity due to clients cashing in.

There must be an assumption that stock dividend expectation has slightly increased the sale price, actually increasing fund value first, but I don't see how it could be proved.

The right to receive a $1 dividend tomorrow is worth very slightly less than $1. Traders would be completely irrational if weren't willing to pay almost $1 more on the day before the dividend will be assessed than they are willing to pay after that date. The right to $1 is worth almost exactly $1.

There are a lot of reasons a company might want to get rid of cash. Here's two reasons:

First, if the company doesn't have anything good to do with the cash, it makes a lot of sense for them to return it to investors. Presumably, investors could at least invest it consistently with their risk/reward tolerances.

Second, cash is worth its face value. Assets valued at face value dilute a company's value proposition. Consider two companies: One has a going business with $1 million in assets, but has such great future prospects that it causes people to value it at $5 million. The other has that same business plus $5 million cash. The first is worth $5 million, the second is not worth $10 million, but much less.

That seems strange. Why isn't the company with possible future income worth $5 million not worth $5 million plus the $5 million for the cash it has? Because people who own stock in the $10 million company get half the share of the future revenue compared to those who own stock in the other company.

Say both companies manage to double the value of their future revenue by growing their business. The company without the cash turned a $5 million valuation into $10 million valuation -- a 100% increase for their stockholders. The second company turned a $10 million valuation into a $15 million valuation -- a 50% increase. See the problem?

Thus, holding onto cash reduces the value proposition of the company because people have to buy their interest in the company's cash when what they want is an interest in the companies future sales and growth. The dilution reduces the value proposition of the company -- shedding the cash concentrates it.

You said the dividend comes from "cash reserves" but where does that come from?

The money that pays out dividends usually comes from profitable operations, and the dividend historically has been a way to share cash flow from profitable operations with the owners of the firm. It's worth noting also for some corporation types, dividends are mandatory by regulations and the tax code (almost all partnerships, REITs in real estate, and MLPs of which there are many in the energy sector).

In some cases, the money that pays out the dividend is from debt. This is a way for hostile takeover private equity companies to pay themselves off after moving to take over control under the cover of a theory of management that there is an ideal debt load to focus management attention.

It was my own fund money returned either way.

In the case of a mutual fund, there is some truth to this; but in an individual stock, this is not true. When you bought your shares, you gave your money to the prior owner (unless you're a founder or got in on the IPO). Your money is not commingled with the funds that pay out the dividend. Your equity (the percentage of the firm you own) is unchanged by the dividend payout.

You are absolutely correct that reinvesting dividends leads to different results. When I was 6 months old, my grandmother put $1000 in my name in a dividend reinvestment plan. Some got turned into semesters of college, and I still receive about $1000 per year in dividends from the current investment today.

