Four months ago I started an investment in Dividend Growth on eToro. I once read that dividends are not automatically reinvested but actually go straight into one's balance. However, I haven't seen any dividends flowing in. Is it because it's too early? Is it because they're actually being reinvested automatically? Perhaps that's why I've noticed a discrepancy between the amount I invested and the sum "current value of the investment + loss" (the latter sum is slightly above the initial investment - however, I read this might be due to spread, is that right?)

In short, does Dividend Growth actually pay dividends, and if it does, do they get reinvested or flow into one's balance?