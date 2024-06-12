I was issued a refund by a vendor to a debit card of an account that I had closed 5-6 months prior. She did not ask me what card to refund, she just refunded it.

She got an error saying that the account was closed and the transaction denied.

Then, a few days later, I get a text from this credit union saying I had $2,150 in my account. I go there to talk to them, they assure me that even though my account was closed, they had to reopen the account to take this debit card refund. They issued me a check and sent me on my way.

Then, a month later, I get a text saying that I have a negative bank balance of $2,150. I'm shocked, again, as this is the second time my closed account has been opened to unauthorized charges.

I contacted the vendor, who stated she had not issued any kind of chargeback to take the refund back. She called Elavon several times to figure out what went wrong, but Elavon told her the charge didn't go through. Elavon refused to speak to me,

After many, many attempts to get this resolved, I had to legally compel Elavon to respond to why the refund was taken back. I have a formal letter saying that they reversed the refund (with no prompt from the vendor) because the account was closed and the money never went through. Except that the credit union DID open up my bank account both times.

I sent this on to Columbia Credit Union, and they refuse to respond. They won't work with Elavon to tell them that they opened the account, etc.

The vendor said she doesn't have the money (she could be lying, she's a co-defendant in the small claims case, so hopefully we can prove she doesn't), but this seems like a clerical error that needs to be resolved by the credit union, since Elavon won't speak to me and claims the account was closed.

I am taking them to small claims court, and they're countersuing me for the amount plus 9% interest and an attorney will be representing them in small claims court. Am I completely in the wrong here?