Account was transitioning to closing so I couldn’t pay until it transitioned which took over a week of me calling. Attempted to make a payment but it got declined from my debit card which the credit card company figured it was the amount that was charged for the reason of declining. So I gave the account and routing number to them. They said payment went through everything was good. Now two weeks later it’s still there. Called them and they say my balance is zero it has been paid, call my bank. Called my bank and they can find two transactions for the amount that were DECLINED because of a zip code error and to fix it with credit card company. Credit card company keeps saying it’s paid! Even sent a letter saying my account is at zero! Should I save this money? Do I have a chance of fighting this if it comes back on me?? I’m unsure of what to do here