I began working at my first job on February 20 and I am paid $65,000 a year as a salaried employee. My first salary check arrived, and it is only $211. Have I overlooked something?

There are two things you will have to do to understand this:

Find your pay stub. Talk to somebody in HR/payroll, if the the stub doesn't make everything clear.

As I approach the midway point of my third week, $211 is in no way indicative of the effort I have put out.

Since you said you started on Tuesday 20 February, I am going to assume that the last day of work for that pay period was Friday 23 February. That means your first check would only cover 4 days of work. The payday would have been on or about Friday March 1st.

At $65,000 a year that works out to $250 a day. I am going to assume that would make your gross $1,000 for those 4 days. Part of that stub will tell you how many hours or days were used to calculate your gross pay.

The other lines on the stub should have a code, abbreviation, or word that specifies why money was deducted from your gross pay. Those numbers should show you how they arrived at the final amount.

I am going to answer this from the United States point of view.

I am also going to ignore the word salaried. Some people/companies throw that word around, and then you find out they really aren't being treated as salaried.

Some items on your check are based on a percentage of your income. These include federal taxes, state taxes, social security and medicare taxes. In some cases the percentage is a function of the size of the check, so a small check could result in an extra small amount being withheld.

Other items aren't based on a percentage of your income, it is a flat amount from each check. These could include insurance premiums. On day one, or even earlier in some cases, you may have been given the ability to choose some of these items. Besides health insurance you could have also selected life insurance, accident insurance, pet insurance....These can add up.

Some items could have been specified as a flat amount. This could be retirement contributions, or money into a flexible spending account.

To make this even more confusing some of these could be pre-tax, and others after-tax.

The point is look at the stub. Then ask if anything is unclear or you think is wrong. The good news is that your next check should be based on 10 days of pay.