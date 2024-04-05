Allright, im sort of new to this whole salary thing and im either stupid, being lied to or both. Im working my first job coming off hourly employment to now working as a sub contractor on a salary with a smaller company (boss, subcontractor1, subcontractor2 and me) I assumed the whole point of a salary is that there is a set amount of money you should make regardless of the hours worked.

I work fulltime and am payed fortnightly ($2000), My employment started on a Tuesday I worked that full week and a fortnight. I asked subcontractor2 who is close with the boss about my pay for the first week/fortnight and he told me id be paid $2800.

Im being paid through an ABN I was required to register for pre-employment which im also new to. I had to do an invoice to be paid which I hadnt done before so I called subcontractor1 and he told me to put on my invoice $200 a day for 14 days to match the said amount at $2800.

fast foward a fortnight to now and in abit of a sitch because the company which I wont disclose took a week off work (I worked 4 days of 10) and I get that I didnt work this week, but im also missing a big chunk of money because of this ($1200).

Now this week with them taking the week off work ive been told to also do the $200 a day for 4 days by them both. In which I did only work 4 days of a fortnight but this wasnt my fault.

Im kind just trying to get some outside perspectives/experience I enjoy the work and the lads are allright but something just seems odd.