I am a bit confused regarding the calculation of a sales tax deduction, in this case in Texas, U.S. where there is no income tax.

I am using TurboTax and it is estimating a sales tax deduction of about $1300 (based on income and state tax rates). But looking at just one of my credit card's year-end summaries, my yearly spend on that card is ~$35K, which (with some basic and valid assumptions) makes the approximate sales tax for that amount in the ballpark of $1900. And this would seem to me to be a low estimate overall as it does not include spend from a second credit card as well as some purchase transactions that get processed directly through my bank/checking account.

Can anyone square that circle for me? i.e. Am I way off/making bad assumptions? Or is it TurboTax?