I bought a prepared salad at Walmart today in Houston, Texas. I thought it a bit strange to pay tax on food, but I understand their reasoning. What was still confusing was that I was charged an 8.25% sales tax on that 2.98 salad. If I understand correctly, Texas, when charging tax on food uses 6.25% and can go up to 8.05% on groceries. I have seen nothing quoting 8.25% sales tax on food in Texas, accept my receipt from Walmart.