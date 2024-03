A 7% sales tax on an item costing $10.00 would be 70¢. On $9.99, it would come to 69.93¢. Where does that 0.07 of a cent go?

Put another way, a hundred $10 transactions (totaling $1,000) would have $70 sales tax (100 × 70¢). The total tax on a hundred $9.99 transactions ($999) would also come to $70 collectively paid by the customers, while a single transaction of $999 would have been taxed $69.93. Does the business pocket that 7¢, or does the government get it?