My friend is in prison, however he was able to get a stimulus check from the IRS when they were allowed to. I tried to deposit his check into my account after he signed it, but my bank rejected the check after they stamped it, and they said that they where going to send it back to the IRS.

Inwhich they did. So my friend had to get it re issued. I have been trying to help him get the check cash, but I can't find a place that will cash it. So then we did the power of attorney form, and still I can't find anyone that will cash that check for him even after I present the POA.

What can I do? Is there an online banking I can set up to deposit the check. Keep in mind he is in prison so he don't have an ID or driver license that can up loaded into a bank system... Again what can I do?