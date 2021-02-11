0

The common info on the web is that you typically don't have to repay stimulus checks, if it turns out that you shouldn't have gotten them, or only partially gotten them.

What if someone files a 2020 return now (Mid of February 2020), with a reported income below the cutoff, the filing gets accepted and he gets both 2020 stimulus payments.

After that, he 'realizes' that he 'forgot' a chunk of income, and files a correction (1040-X), let's say in early April. If the correction pushes him over the stimulus check cutoff point, would the IRS request the stimulus payments back too? (of course there is more tax to pay for the higher income, ignore that)

Would even trying it be tax fraud? After all, who could prove if he really forgot it in the first filing or just pretended to?

[this is posted from a single-use secondary ID, for anonymity]

0

If done intentionally, it would be fraudulent (regardless of how readily intent could be proved).

Moreover, the amended 2020 return with increased income would involve recalculating the Recovery Rebate Credit -- line 30 of the 2020 Form 1040. So the excess stimulus would become additional tax due.

The stimulus had a phase-out at a 5% rate rather than a sudden cutoff, so gaining a substantial undeserved payment, even temporarily, would involve substantial understatement of income (by 20x the amount). The larger the understatement, the less plausible it is accidental.

The policy of not clawing back the stimulus is intended for payments that were made automatically based on 2019 or 2018 returns before 2020 returns were filed. These were special payments and are not considered part of one's tax balance unless one is claiming an additional payment via the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.

