I am eligible to receive all three stimulus checks bit I am living abroad. I was told by the IRS that they sent the first two but I never received them.

I do not have access to the original checks and so do not have the ability to cash them (as suggested in ab answer to a similar question).

I saw on the IRS website that there is a possibility to ask them to track the check. What happens if I ask them to track it before I submit my tax return?

Should I then claim the $1800 I should have been due to receive? Or claim $0 on the tax return and wait for them to track the check? Will they send the money afterwards or will I have to wait until 2021 to get the money?