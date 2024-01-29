I’m in the US under an f1 student visa and got married in december of 2023 with a foreign person that lives abroad. I received income in 2023 and will submit my taxes as non resident and I believe my now wife doesn't have any obligation to file since she doesn't have any connection whatsoever to the US other than me. Can I file as a single person or what is the correct way to file here? Seems odd to file as married filing separately since she doesn't have any obligation to file. Also, if I file as married that will cap SALT deduction at 5k instead of 10k?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 7 times
New contributor
1 Answer
You cannot file as single if you're married. You can either file as "married filing jointly" (MFJ), or as "married filing separately" (MFS). Non-residents, with some exceptions, have to use MFS.
Yes, you only get half the cap as MFS.