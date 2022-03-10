Indian citizen working and living in California since 2019 and considered a CA resident for tax purposes. Got married in Nov 2021 to my wife who lives in India.

She did not join me in the US in 2021 as she was still waiting for her H-4 visa. She has no California sourced income.

a) Does she need to file a CA state tax return for 2021?

b) Can I file with a status of 'Married Filing Separately' for my CA tax return?

c) If yes to b), would CA's community income apply to our case i.e. would we need to split my job's CA sourced wages between the two of us and file separate CA tax returns?