My wife filed taxes earlier this year as Married filed Separately.

I haven't filed taxes yet.

Now we want to file together as Married filed Jointly but IRS wont accept her Social Security, since they say she already filed.

I know 1040-X is used to amend a past return, so does that mean she fills out 1040-X, and i send our new Married filed Jointly return with it?

Or do I have to also file Married with Separately and then the IRS will transform both of our Married filed Separately returns into 1 Married Filed Jointly?