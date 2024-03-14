26 years marriage. Wife stayed home for 20 of 26 years. Husband owned S-Corp that flowed to their personal taxes, always filed in October after an extension, and never paid the liability. Once the last lien was paid, wife got a job and started filing Married Filing Separately. She doesn't owe, receives a refund, and is in good standing. Husband owes over $550K to the IRS. They placed a lien on the marital home. Home has over $700K in equity. Wife filed for divorce, and they're near the end. Judge orders a 50/50 split of remaining equity, $350K to each. When sold, what will the IRS do? Can or will they take all the equity to satisfy only the husband's back tax liability or will wife get her 350K, husband gets $0 and will still owe the IRS $200K?
Divorce, tax lien on house but liability is for one spouse because of Married Filing Separately. What happens when sold?
That's a question to your attorney. The IRS put the lien on the house before the judge gave the order, and it's not entirely sure why the judge's order didn't address the lien.
As an "innocent spouse" (at least for the MFS years) you got some recourse, but it's not a DIY situation, you got to talk your attorney. If your family law attorney doesn't know - ask them for a referral to a tax attorney.