When sold, what will the IRS do? Can or will they take all the equity to satisfy only the husband's back tax liability or will wife get her 350K, husband gets $0 and will still owe the IRS $200K?

That's a question to your attorney. The IRS put the lien on the house before the judge gave the order, and it's not entirely sure why the judge's order didn't address the lien.

As an "innocent spouse" (at least for the MFS years) you got some recourse, but it's not a DIY situation, you got to talk your attorney. If your family law attorney doesn't know - ask them for a referral to a tax attorney.