I am presently a university student in the United Kingdom. I attempted to establish a student bank account through HSBC, but my application was declined due to a poor credit score. After some online research, I suspect this may be because there isn't much information available about my financial history. I was advised to get in touch with Experian, which I did. However, the phone assistance I received from them was minimal, and they required me to become a member, yet they couldn't find any information related to me. Consequently, I find myself trapped in a frustrating and unending loop.

Need advice from anyone. . .

top ROOKIE is a new contributor to this site.
    You're were advised by who? Credit score generally is not needed for a regular bank account.
    – littleadv
    22 hours ago
  • @littleadv A fundamental difference in UK current bank accounts versus US checking accounts are in the UK, they are generally associated with an overdraft facility, a revolving line of credit. This is used in the same way that credit card borrowing is used. The interest on the overdraft is a significant revenue source for the bank, thus it is pushed onto as many accounts as possible. If you don't qualify for such a line of credit, the bank is far less interested in handling your money.
    – user71659
    17 hours ago
  • 1
    You mentioned in your other question that you're an international student? HSBC has a specific account for international students, might be worth applying for this specifically if you didn't already hsbc.co.uk/current-accounts/products/international-student
    – JayFor
    16 hours ago
  • @user71659 how would the chicken and egg problem be solved in the UK then?
    – littleadv
    16 hours ago
  • 1
    @littleadv Dealing with smaller banks and building societies (credit unions) who will be more flexible and will open an account without overdraft. Like the US, there's poor credit bank accounts without checkwriting. Having utility bills, cell phone bills, rent, hire purchase agreements (installment plans) in your name. Borrowing cash is significantly riskier than other types of lines of credit.
    – user71659
    16 hours ago

