0

My sister has a seller-financed personal mortgage loan. Unbeknownst to her (and with no word from the seller) she has been mistakenly underpaying that mortgage for some time (e.g. instead of payments of $850 she has been paying $825). She has received no statements regarding mortgage principal balance. All outstanding principal and interest is due with the final payment (several years away still).

We'd like to get on a firm footing again with the loan, without changing the loan terms.

How can we calculate what the outstanding principal is, so as to calculate the proper payments going forward so that principal and interest are paid off at the termination of the loan period?

Improve this question
New contributor
BobDoolittle is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • Have you considered reaching out to the lender? They'll need to be in agreement with whatever numbers you come up with anyway.
    – littleadv
    39 mins ago
  • Yes. My assessment is that the lender isn't very savvy. I want to honestly help them to do the math and propose the path forward. I'm just looking for the right mathematical approach to calculate future payments to propose.
    – BobDoolittle
    37 mins ago
  • I suggest a licensed CPA.
    – littleadv
    34 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

A rough way to "settle up" would be to just calculate the total shortfall ($25 * N payments) and give that in a lump sum. The only thing the lender would be out on is the accrued interest of those shortfalls, which may not be enough to make it worth the time and effort to calculate (and explain).

The exact way would be to create an amortization schedule in your favorite spreadsheet app, and for each month, calculate the accrued interest, which would be the principal balance after the previous payment times monthly interest rate (annual rate/12). Subtract that from the payment amount to calculate the amount applied to principal. Repeat that for each month up to the present. That will tell you how much principal is still due. From there you can either true up in one lump payment or re-amortize for the remainder of the original loan period.

The math is not hard, but just tedious, so a spreadsheet will allow you to set up one or two months, verify the math, and copy the formulas to the remaining months.

As I said, it may just be easier to true up the missed principal ($25 * N months) and don't sweat the accrued interest that was missed.

I took a $160K loan at 5% amortized over 30 years and changed the payment from $850 to $825. Over 2 years the amount of interest lost was only $29 (assuming you paid $600 to make up for the 24 payments of $25), so it's not enough to worry about calculating if it's not clear exactly how to calculate it.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .