Simple example to illustrate the question:

Suppose I have a 30-year $100,000 mortgage loan at a fixed-rate of 5% interest that I took out exactly 10 years ago. I have been making timely payments each month. Now, because of Covid and the CARES act, I am able to enter loan forbearance and stop making payments for 15 months. Those payments will be due when I sell the house in 20 years. They are essentially a no-interest loan for 20 years and I will pay back the missed payments using 2041 dollars. But put all that aside: whatever my gain on the house when I sell minus those deferred payments will be my profit or loss.

My question: I took out a 5% interest loan. Over the 30 years of the loan, I am now paying less because of the deferred payments. How do I calculate the true interest rate, taking into account the 15-month hole in the payment schedule? This has relevance in case I want to refinance at a lower rate (and I understand the deferred payments would immediately come due in such a case). If anyone could provide an equation or a set of Excel functions, I would be indebted.

Thanks, Seth