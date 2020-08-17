There's not a way to just "transfer" a mortgage from one property to another. The current mortgage will need to be released when you sell the house and a new mortgage established. Otherwise it's just an unsecured personal loan.

Most likely you'll need to refinance with the private lender as a second mortgage. The bank will want to be the primary lender to ensure that they get their money back in case of foreclosure.

So it's up to the bank as to whether they'll want to take the first mortgage, and up to the private lender as to whether they'd want to take the second. I would note that this is significantly more risk for the private lender since they're second in line (and not getting any principal back in the meantime). So I wouldn't be surprised if they weren't interested in refinancing the interest-only loan.

A simpler solution may be to just refinance as a single mortgage and have your parents continue to gift you some amount (perhaps the new interest amount?) if they want to. Any principal you may goes back to you as equity in the house.

My debt to income ratio will be very low since I make no monthly payments on the private mortgage.

Yes but it's somewhat artificial, and the bank may see through the unusual situation.

As a side note, if you can't afford to pay principal on the current mortgage, how are you going to afford to pay any principal and interest on the new mortgage? It sounds like you're getting yourself in a very dangerous situation.