Paying off your card daily has very little benefit or effect on credit score. Rating agencies don't get reports of your balance daily (only every 30-45 days), so paying it daily is just extra work. Paying weekly might help, but paying at least the minimum balance monthly will be much more impactful to your score. Paying the full balance monthly will have the same financial effect.

I should also note that there is very little practical benefit from an 850 score versus an 800, and much of your score is based on the average age of credit, and often time actions will help one aspect of your score while hurting another. For example, adding a loan to improve "mix of credit" will add an inquiry and reduce the average age of credit, which lower your score.