I pay off my credit cards online almost daily. Usually while charges are still pending so my account almost always shows a zero balance. I have a great credit score but I'd love to reach the 850 mark. When I check my score on experian it says "There is insufficient or no recent activity on credit cards and/or bank-issued open-ended accounts" even though I've used credit cards for nearly every purchase for the past 8 years or so. Would I be better off waiting until the due date to make payments?
Thanks!