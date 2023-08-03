0

I pay off my credit cards online almost daily. Usually while charges are still pending so my account almost always shows a zero balance. I have a great credit score but I'd love to reach the 850 mark. When I check my score on experian it says "There is insufficient or no recent activity on credit cards and/or bank-issued open-ended accounts" even though I've used credit cards for nearly every purchase for the past 8 years or so. Would I be better off waiting until the due date to make payments?

Thanks!

Improve this question
New contributor
PETE SWINGLINE is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Paying off your card daily has very little benefit or effect on credit score. Rating agencies don't get reports of your balance daily (only every 30-45 days), so paying it daily is just extra work. Paying weekly might help, but paying at least the minimum balance monthly will be much more impactful to your score. Paying the full balance monthly will have the same financial effect.

I should also note that there is very little practical benefit from an 850 score versus an 800, and much of your score is based on the average age of credit, and often time actions will help one aspect of your score while hurting another. For example, adding a loan to improve "mix of credit" will add an inquiry and reduce the average age of credit, which lower your score.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .