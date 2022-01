I am 60. I have a mortgage that's nearly paid off. I have also paid off all my cards, and my oldest cards were closed from lack of utilization.

In order to protect my age of credit, do I need to not pay off my mortgage? Or, do I need to keep charging and paying off my cards, so they don't close? Because if I were to pay off all my cards, and never borrow again, everything would age off in a few years and my excellent credit would disappear.