Most of what is called fundamental analysis is simply irrelevant for index funds.

Statistics are available for how well a fund tracks it's selected index, and rating agencies express opinions (which may or may not be helpful) on comparative expected risk and return between funds in the same category. You can read each fund's prospectus for more insight into their general approach. And of course the fees are published.

But in an index funds you are investing in a very broad slice of the market. You generally can't, and don't want to, dive below that level into "fundamentals".