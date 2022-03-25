I'm having some trouble comparing ETFs or other index funds. I have some money in a Health Savings Account which I would like to automatically invest and use when I'm old and in need of care. One suggestion made by my HSA investment platform is to select a Target Date Fund (e.g. Fidelity Freedom Index 2055 fund or Vanguard Target 2055 fund) which automatically reduces risk the closer I get to the target date. Another option is to pick a single diversified fund, e.g. (Fidelity Asset Manager® 70%).

My question is how I would go about choosing between any of these options. I'm not looking for opinions, but for a more systematic approach that allows me to make a proper comparison. What sources should I consult? There's different articles that discuss how to compare ETFs (e.g. nerdwallet) but these articles remain rather superfluous (e.g. compare expense ratios, etc).

Just to take a concrete example. The Fidelity® Blue Chip Growth Fund Class K fund has a expense ratio of 0.71%, but reports 10yrs historical growth of 22.37%. In comparison, the Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund Institutional Premium Class has a significantly lower expense ratio (0.08%) but has a much lower 10yrs growth performance of 11.60%. Finally the Fidelity® 500 Index Fund which tracks the S&P500 index has an expense ratio of 0.015% with a 10yrs growth performance of 16.54%. Just judging from these numbers, it seems that the Blue Chip fund, while being the most expensive, gives the highest return value. Is this a reasonable comparison? And if not, what other factors should I take into account? Any resources/references are welcome.