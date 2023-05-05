We received a insurance check from our insurance adjuster to get aout roof done. It was damage during the ice storm, tree fell on our house. Our first time doing a insurance claim. We ask questions on what steps to take after receiving the checks in the mail. Insurance adjuster told us to find a contractor and go from there. We did. Sign both checks and deposit them into my account. One checked cleared, but the second check didn't clear yet because they needed a signature from the mortgage company. It's 8,000. I called our mortgage company to explain we didn't even pay no attention to their name on there and already cashed the checks. But for the second check, the bank put a hold on it until the mortgage company return the checks back signed. I talk to someone in the claims department, she gave me instructions on what steps to take. I sent both checks, and sent the insurance report. She said they would sign the checks and send them back...That was a lie.They straight up mislead me. They kept the 8,000 check and sent the other check back signed. They wanted to put the 8,000 check in an escrow account until the roof is done, but we already told them that the checks was already deposited and was just waiting on their signature to take off hold. They went ahead tried to cash the check in their bank account and couldn't. It came back as a duplicate. My bank and the insurance adjuster tried talking to the mortgage supervisor telling him to either sign the check and return it or sign the check endorsement release form. He still refused. He gave my bank and the insurance adjuster a very hard time. I felt bad they had to deal with a heartless person like him.Since the check is cleared in my account, the bank or the insurance adjuster can not cancel that out. The mortgage company wants a new check. They told him no, we can not issue a new check. The check is cleared. So our roof is done and we have nothing to pay them with because the mortgage company is being very difficult. The mortgage company said pay out of your pocket because I am not signing no release forms. I am pregnant and stressed out. We just wanted to get the leaking roof done before baby came, and get rid of the molded ceiling from all the rain and melted snow. Mind you this house is 25 years old and it has all it's original everything since 1998. They sold us a bad home and tried to hide it. What do I do?