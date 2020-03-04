My partner and I are in the process of buying our first home. We had been to the bank to get the Agreement in Principle, found a house and got an offer accepted and now have been back to the bank and got a mortgage illustration (is this the same as a mortgage agreement?).

Every time we have been to the bank we have been asked to bank statements, payslips, and two forms of ID. We have never been asked for any of this by the bank, they seemed to just take our word for our finances and our income.

We also have not signed anything from the bank, we didn't sign anything to say that we agree to the mortgage illustration saying how much we are borrowing, over what time period and what our monthly repayments are.

Is this normal practice, or has the bank done something wrong here?