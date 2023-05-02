It is said that an NRI cannot open a PPF account. But consider the case of an NRI individual who has recently returned back to India and has no plan for going abroad again. When exactly can this person open a PPF account in India ?

Example: If the NRI returned to India in Nov 2022 and lets say he/she is considered a NRI for FY 2022-23. So, I suppose they should not open a PPF account until the end of that FY 2022-23 (ie until March 31st 2023).

But then for the next FY 2023-24, the person plans to stay in India throughout and so would be filing the FY 2023-24 taxes as a RESIDENT INDIAN. So, can this person open a PPF account on the first day of the FY 2023-24 in which they will be filing as RESIDENT INDIAN, that is on April 1st 2023 ?

Or should they wait until after 182 days in the FY 2023-24 (ie after Oct 1st 2023) before opening the PPF account ?