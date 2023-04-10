Suppose that I am married and have been filing taxes jointly with my spouse for years, with my spouse as the primary taxpayer. For the upcoming tax year (here, tax year 2023, since at the time of writing it is April 2023), we plan to file separately. I need to pay estimated taxes for Q1 income, which normally I would do through the IRS Direct Pay portal.

However, this form is clear that I should use my spouse's information to verify identity for the purposes of submitting the estimated tax payment. There's no place for me to enter my own name, or indicate that these payments should be credited to the secondary taxpayer (me). How can I pay this estimated tax and ensure that it's credited to my balance, not my spouse's?

I found this article—Assignment of Estimated Tax Payments in a Divorce—but it doesn't really have an answer, and also we're not divorced.