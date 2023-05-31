0

I am trying to figure out how to estimate quarterly tax payments. After some wonderful help on this forum, it seems I'll need to do this for my state, but not for the federal government.

From what I understand, estimated adjusted gross income requires that I include estimates for dividends and capital gains. How do I do this when filling out quarterly tax estimates since I don't know those values in advance? Those values tend to fluctuate a lot. Should I just use my expected wages for my estimated AGI and leave the rest out?

Also, for tax to be withheld, how, again, do I estimate those values? I can do so for my own wages, but my wife is on an income (not salaried) so her pay varies. (She might have a salaried job later in the year, but we don't know yet.) Should we overestimate our expected AGI and underestimate our expected withholdings when filing jointly? Is there any penalty for doing so i.e. erring on the side of caution?

  please tag your questions, and you can also use these tags to look for previous questions which may have answers that you need.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

The keyword is "estimated". You're estimating. It's not a precise number, it's not your actual tax liability. As was mentioned in the other answers, there are safe harbors that allow you to avoid penalty if you get it wrong, so as long as you hit them you'll be OK. I strongly advise you to go through the IRS Publication 505.

Capital gains and dividends are most definitely included in the AGI, but they're not entirely unpredictable. Usually, dividends are consistent. When you invest in funds or established companies, that pay regular dividends - you can estimate the payouts because they're more or less the same. Similarly to capital gains - if you're regularly rebalancing, you can estimate what your gains would be. If you have a stable portfolio in some mix of funds that you don't touch - you can estimate what your gains would be ($0).

You can estimate your wife's income based on past experience, or... Just adjust your quarterly payments accordingly when the income changes.

There's no penalty for overestimating, you'll just get a refund once you submit your annual tax return. But keep in mind that refund basically means interest-free loan to the government. The goal is to try and find the balance where you neither have a large refund nor a large payment come tax day.

