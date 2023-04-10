2

I just took a job that I like, and the line in the offer letter turns out to be misleading (I think through inexperience, not manipulation).

This is it:

You will eligible to receive a 401(k) match of 6 % of base salary per annum

This led me to believe there is an actual 401(k) offered, but there isn't. When I clarified the point (after taking the job). They say:

We do not offer a 401(k). You have to set up your own retirement account but we will give you 6% gross (taxes then will be withheld, you will receive a net amount) of your earned salary at the end of the year.

I already have a Roth and Trad IRA, and I wonder if this "401(k) contribution" cash amount can only be used to contribute to those? Or because I'm employed is there another type of personal taxed-advantaged retirement account available to me?

This would be ideal, because in my understanding, the more tax-advantaged savings accounts, the better.

Another interesting consideration is that the 6% matching will be more than my individual limit for my IRAs (would prefer not to say how much). Would this amount of "cash" actually exceed the amount my employer would be able to contribute to a 401(k) (if they had one).

Trying to figure out if this arrangement is actually better or worse than having a 401(k) offered.

Improve this question
3
  • 2
    How odd, I'm confused by the characterization of this plan as a "401k match". It sounds like a regular bonus, I don't see any connection to whether or how much you actually choose to save.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    1 hour ago
  • "Trying to figure out if this arrangement is actually better or worse than having a 401(k) offered." It's worse...
    – RonJohn
    56 secs ago
  • "This led me to believe there is an actual 401(k) offered, but there isn't." What else have they lied to you about?
    – RonJohn
    16 secs ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
4

Based solely on the quote you posted, it sounds like they are just giving you a 6% "bonus" at the end of the year instead of a 401(k) match. Maybe they intended to set up a 401(k) plan but decided not to for whatever reason.

The fact they take taxes out ("you will receive a net amount") strongly indicates that this is just cash compensation and has no ties to any tax-advantaged retirement plan. You would be responsible for putting the cash into a retirement plan, subject to the contribution limits applicable to you. You would then receive a tax deduction at the end of the year.

Or you could spend it on whatever you want - I see nothing that requires you to put it towards retirement.

Trying to figure out if this arrangement is actually better or worse than having a 401k offered.

If you want to contribute to retirement above the IRA limits, then this is a bad deal*. It would not be considered a "401(k) contribution" and you would be subject to whatever limits apply to you.

Another option would be to contribute it to a Roth IRA, which has future tax benefits, meaning if your tax rate is higher when you withdraw from it you'll pay less tax then if you had contributed more to a tax-deferred IRA today.

There is a lot of speculation based on very little information; I would ask these questions of your benefits/HR department and see if they give more information.

* To be fair, it's not as good as if they had actually set up a 401(k), but it's effectively a 6% bonus so it's still a benefit to you.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.