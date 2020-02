I recently started a job that pays $150K per year on paper(i.e. my offer letter says my yearly salary will be this) in NYC. In reality, after taxes and all the deductions, I will probably take home less than 100K. My questions is can I still contribute to Roth or traditional IRA ? If I cannot contribute IRA, what do to save for retirement ? And what happens to the contributions I have made before getting the job(i.e. do I need to move it out)?