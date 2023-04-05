I live in the UK and have a full-time job paid in the usual way under PAYE. In addition, I have received small amounts of income from various organisations (honoraria in return for activities undertaken on behalf of professional societies) that amount to slightly more than HMRC's £1k threshold.

Looking at the HMRC website, there seems to be a distinction being drawn between "declare additional untaxed income" and "declare income earned as a sole trader". Is there any practical difference between these two options, and are both applicable to my circumstances? If so, what determines my choice?