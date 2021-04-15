First and foremost, I would STRONGLY suggest that you choose something other than sole proprietorship for your businesses unless you have compelling reasons not to do so (nothing comes to mind immediately, so I'm at a bit of a loss there).

Second, whether you can process cards from more than one business through the same merchant account is questionable, depending on the nature of each business. For instance, when you applied for a merchant account, you had to specify the nature of your business, as well as the type and average amount of card transactions you anticipate running. The processor then makes their determination based on that information. So if the second business you have is radically different (say, maybe you opened the account for your bicycle business and now have a new internet-based venture of some kind) then it changes the risk model (and very frequently the rate you pay) for card processing services.

As noted by another comment, your merchant agreement might preclude you from using your account for any business other than the one you originally signed up for, so you may have to sign up for a separate merchant account for the new business. That will be the most significant issue at the moment.

As for the tax implications, your question makes the case why you might want to create legally separate entities so that you can file taxes for each one and keep your personal taxes cleaner.