Can someone who has 2 sole proprietorships share a single credit card processing device to save on processing fees? What would be proper way to file taxes in such case?

Basically, my concern is that there would be single 1099-k form coming from the credit card processing company and the number reported on it would not have exact match on either of the two Schedule C individually (aggregate would be fine though). If this is something permissible, then what is correct way to do that:

  1. Should one not use DBA name (or EIN) with credit card processing company so it would not map to particular Schedule C?
  2. Should one sole proprietorship issue 1099-MISC form to other sole proprietorship to split the income reported on 1099-k?
  3. Should owner keep some records on which transactions should be reported on the first Schedule C and which on the second Schedule C in case of IRS audit?
  • Is there a particular reason you've chosen sole proprietorship rather than an LLC or corporation? It seems that you might want to do that just to protect yourself legally from anything that happens with your businesses. – SRiverNet 35 mins ago
  • Something that might shortcut the question - What does your contract with the processor say? Can you as a sole proprietor run cards for another company whether you own it or not? Did you sign up to the processor as you or your company? If your question is specifically focused on the tax implications and not the broader issue of sharing, please edit the title to reflect that. – Freiheit 34 mins ago
  • @Freiheit Yes this question is asked from taxes point of view. Both sole proprietorships are mine. – user389238 29 mins ago
First and foremost, I would STRONGLY suggest that you choose something other than sole proprietorship for your businesses unless you have compelling reasons not to do so (nothing comes to mind immediately, so I'm at a bit of a loss there).

Second, whether you can process cards from more than one business through the same merchant account is questionable, depending on the nature of each business. For instance, when you applied for a merchant account, you had to specify the nature of your business, as well as the type and average amount of card transactions you anticipate running. The processor then makes their determination based on that information. So if the second business you have is radically different (say, maybe you opened the account for your bicycle business and now have a new internet-based venture of some kind) then it changes the risk model (and very frequently the rate you pay) for card processing services.

As noted by another comment, your merchant agreement might preclude you from using your account for any business other than the one you originally signed up for, so you may have to sign up for a separate merchant account for the new business. That will be the most significant issue at the moment.

As for the tax implications, your question makes the case why you might want to create legally separate entities so that you can file taxes for each one and keep your personal taxes cleaner.

  • I haven't dived into LLC subject too much, but my understanding is that 1) Some states have LLC fee which makes operating LLC more expensive 2) more tax forms have to be filed with IRS and sometimes state tax boards 3) not sure about insurance rates for a similar LLC - wouldn't insurer ask more to insure LLC than similar Sole proprietorship as insurance company takes more risks? 4) if you are insured with CGLI then does LLC still add a lot of added value? 5) I don't think LLC helps with IRS problems in case of mishap, does it? – user389238 20 mins ago

