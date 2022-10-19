I have been doing contract work and receiving checks made out to me personally, which will be reported on a 1099.

I also just formed an S Corp for future employment to get some of the benefits there.

I opened a solo 401(k) with eTrade so that I would be able to put these 1099 earnings into it. eTrade required an EIN number for the 401(k), and so I used the EIN of my S Corp.

Now, here is the confusion – can I use my 1099 earnings to contribute to this 401(k) plan, which is now associated with my sole member S Corp? Or do I have to do something silly like create yet another solo 401(k), with another EIN, which is associated with a sole proprietorship, since my 1099 income was paid to me directly and not to my corp?

Hoping the tax gods allow for common sense on this one. Thanks!