I have been doing contract work and receiving checks made out to me personally, which will be reported on a 1099.

I also just formed an S Corp for future employment to get some of the benefits there.

I opened a solo 401(k) with eTrade so that I would be able to put these 1099 earnings into it. eTrade required an EIN number for the 401(k), and so I used the EIN of my S Corp.

Now, here is the confusion – can I use my 1099 earnings to contribute to this 401(k) plan, which is now associated with my sole member S Corp? Or do I have to do something silly like create yet another solo 401(k), with another EIN, which is associated with a sole proprietorship, since my 1099 income was paid to me directly and not to my corp?

Hoping the tax gods allow for common sense on this one. Thanks!

Hoping the tax gods allow for common sense on this one.

Why would you hope that?

401k is per employer, even Solo 401k. So your S-Corp and your Schedule C, being different employers, will have different 401k plans. The limits shared though, since the employers are affiliated, so you need to be careful how much you contribute to each.

See 26 CFR 1.401-10 (b)(2).

