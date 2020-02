I'm very confused about this Hobby Business Tax thing. I want to open an Etsy shop to start selling my photo prints online. I wouldn't be doing the printing, Whitewall would, but I would be selling my own photos.

Will I need to register as a sole trader? If so, will this affect the tax I pay on my full-time job too even if I don't sell many or even any in a month? I am very unlikely to be earning more than £1000 a year from this.