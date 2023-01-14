I am trying to work out capital gains for cryptocurrency transactions. All of the advice I have seen says that I have to calculate everything based on individual transactions, using the market value at the time of the trade. There are various rules to follow depending on the time between the trades.

It becomes insanely difficult to work out if you've done a lot of trades and especially if the trades don't involve GBP, since you have to lookup and calculate an equivalent GBP value for every single transaction.

Is this for my benefit or the benefit of HMRC? I don't really see how it benefits anyone to be honest - reporting more of a loss now just means I'll have more of a gain later so what's the point?

Why can't I just do a simple calculation based on the initial purchase cost and the market value at the end of the tax year? Or have I missed something and this is actually allowed?

In case it's relevant I'm expecting to be reporting a loss overall.