If I invest £100,000 in the stock market, and assume, for the sake of argument, I see a return of 100% over a year. I then take out £24,600 in the subsequent year.

I haven't used any of my UK capital gains allowance for the year 2020/21. If I've made 100% and I take out £24,600, does that mean that £12,300 counts as my original money, and £12,300 then is counted as profit/capital gains? In which case: I've withdrawn my capital gains allowance (£12.3k) and don't pay any tax that year? Or does the £24,600 count as all profit, so I then pay tax on the remaining £12.3k? Essentially I'd like to know: how is the money seen in terms of the tax man in this kind of scenario?