Short-term node transactions only occur when they occur, daily transactions can buy and sell coins at any time. Now more and more people are joining the blockchain industry, such as the famous former President Trump. Business celebrities such as Facebook founder Zuckerberg and the world's richest man Musk have flocked to the blockchain track No, node transactions require me to invest a significant amount of time in calculating their occurrence since they don't happen all the time. Once I determine when a node appears, I plan my trading strategy based on that specific node. It's different from the operational mode of stock auxiliary tools because this requires hands-on operation to ensure there are no errors. 4.I am currently using a secondary market trading platform, its name is coincap. This is just a platform for me to operate node transactions, so there is no operation demonstration, because the trading node has not yet arrived, and any operation will cause a loss of funds. If you are interested, I can take you to experience it for yourself next time the transaction node comes, so that you will understand how it operates. The occurrence of trading nodes isn't easy, sometimes it's only about 2 to 3 times a month, occasionally more. It involves closely observing recent trends in the financial market, calculating trading volumes, tracking the movement of significant funds, and analyzing transaction volumes to determine the timing of the next trading node. This requires a lot of data to calculate. Yes, the usual node duration is pretty short, typically completing each trade within 30 minutes. After determining the timing of the trading node, I calculate a trading strategy based on my available funds. To guard against potential node fluctuations, I plan for approximately 5 variations in funds to prevent losses, ensuring that I minimize the risk to the lowest possible extent. Before the trading node appears, I also run a hash calculation to reassess. If the node fluctuations seem unstable, I might sacrifice some potential profits and opt for a more stable node

8.I take risk awareness very seriously. In my work and decision-making, I always evaluate possible risk factors before taking action. This includes analyzing potential challenges, uncertainties and possible issues. I tend to have a response plan so that I can react quickly when faced with a risk. 9. Question: So would be happy to follow you in a live session We can have a call with a video conference tool like zoom or teams or any other and see you on real time operating.

Answer: When the node transaction comes, I need to concentrate on observing the data. At that time, I can teach you how to operate it by taking screenshots. This is intuitive and the process is very simple and not complicated, because the video will distract me a lot. You will understand its function once you practice it with me.

10.Typically, my trading capital depends on the node time – there are 60s nodes, 90s nodes, and 120s nodes, each requiring different amounts of capital. Of course, the returns vary, and ensuring capital protection is crucial. In 60s node trades, the returns are approximately between 15% to 20%, whereas for 90s nodes, the returns range around 20% to 30%. However, higher returns come with higher risks, so it requires more capital to minimize the risk, involving various calculations and risk management. You asked a great question about this. Yes, when I initially delved into node trading, I did incur some losses, but experience is invaluable. Now, I've managed to minimize risks completely and operate with a well-planned trading strategy.

I am not entire familiar with these trading, does this look like a scam, anyone knows more about these strategies where to find reasonable explanation ?

