Imagine three companies you might buy shares in. Remember - shares represent a % of ownership of the company, and the net profits it will produce in the future.

Company A is just a closet full of cash - let's say $10M.

Company B is a movie studio that just spent all of its money, $10M, to produce a film that is about to release to theaters.

Company C is a movie studio that just spent half of its money to produce a film, and also has $5M of cash earned from its last film.

You know exactly what Company A is worth ($10M). If Company B's release goes well, it might be worth exceptionally more than $10M, or it might be a flop worth nothing. Company C has some known value (net assets in cash), and some unknown value (the yet-to-be-released film).

How Company B & C are valued, is based on the market's expectation of how much it will earn in the future. For a company like Netflix, its share price implies an expectation that future earnings will exceed its current net assets - so if it stops earning new money, the share price would drop to reflect something closer to what it has now in the bank.

Your misunderstanding is from the fact that the share price today is not based on current asset value, it is based on what future earnings are expected, and therefore any drop in expected earnings would decrease current share price, which is already elevated to account for that.

To drive this point home further: You think that because Netflix was profitable in the past, it should be worth a lot even if its future earnings are in doubt. Netflix is not a great company to make this point:

Total earnings over the past 5 years per https://ycharts.com/companies/NFLX/net_income is about $15B. Current market cap is about $123B. That current market cap is almost entirely based on the market's idea that future earnings will occur. Netflix's current assets are about 45B, and it has debt of 28B, so less than $20B of net assets to attribute to shareholders [who have invested something like $30B to date, per my brief look at the financials].