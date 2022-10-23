8

I understand in a startup that has not created revenue yet, if the “future” is predicted to be bad for the company, the value of the company only would drastically go down (for the only worth was on future hopes). However, in an established company that has made a lot of money in the past, shouldn’t all that money have been added to the value?

Imagine you were a real partner with Netflix or a similar company, and collected your share every year. You would have made lots of money in the past.

8
  • 9
    Netflix isn't all that profitable, and in fact was losing a lot of money for a very long time.
    – littleadv
    Oct 19 at 16:18
  • 1
    😊yeh just looked through its financials probably the worst company to ask on
    – Jack
    Oct 19 at 18:44
  • 1
    Related: The Gambler's Fallacy
    – BruceWayne
    Oct 19 at 22:27
  • 6
    "Past performance is no guarantee of future results"
    – jcaron
    2 days ago
  • 4
    If I am selling my stake now, why would someone else give more money for it just because I (hypothetically) made a lot of money on it in the past? They don't get that past money when they buy the current stake.
    – jjanes
    2 days ago

4 Answers 4

37

Imagine three companies you might buy shares in. Remember - shares represent a % of ownership of the company, and the net profits it will produce in the future.

Company A is just a closet full of cash - let's say $10M.

Company B is a movie studio that just spent all of its money, $10M, to produce a film that is about to release to theaters.

Company C is a movie studio that just spent half of its money to produce a film, and also has $5M of cash earned from its last film.

You know exactly what Company A is worth ($10M). If Company B's release goes well, it might be worth exceptionally more than $10M, or it might be a flop worth nothing. Company C has some known value (net assets in cash), and some unknown value (the yet-to-be-released film).

How Company B & C are valued, is based on the market's expectation of how much it will earn in the future. For a company like Netflix, its share price implies an expectation that future earnings will exceed its current net assets - so if it stops earning new money, the share price would drop to reflect something closer to what it has now in the bank.

Your misunderstanding is from the fact that the share price today is not based on current asset value, it is based on what future earnings are expected, and therefore any drop in expected earnings would decrease current share price, which is already elevated to account for that.

To drive this point home further: You think that because Netflix was profitable in the past, it should be worth a lot even if its future earnings are in doubt. Netflix is not a great company to make this point:

Total earnings over the past 5 years per https://ycharts.com/companies/NFLX/net_income is about $15B. Current market cap is about $123B. That current market cap is almost entirely based on the market's idea that future earnings will occur. Netflix's current assets are about 45B, and it has debt of 28B, so less than $20B of net assets to attribute to shareholders [who have invested something like $30B to date, per my brief look at the financials].

12
  • 1
    But you are (mostly) not receiving the earnings in the future (especially when there are no dividends or buybacks) if you received all the earnings tha the company will make in the future I would understand.(to my simple Understanding since the company made more money it’s value grew so it’s worth more)
    – Jack
    Oct 19 at 18:43
  • 6
    @jack It is a common misconception that shareholders don't "really" get the value of a company, and that dividends are basically paid at the whim of the company's CEO, but in reality, company profits after paying off debts are attributable solely to the shareholders. Whether they are paid out annually as dividends or only in the future, is not relevant. There are many questions about this on the site - see for example here: money.stackexchange.com/q/51976/44232
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    Oct 19 at 18:53
  • 2
    I'll offer you $3.50 for company A, cash here and now....
    – Criggie
    Oct 19 at 21:24
  • 2
    @Jack The basic idea is that even if a company doesn't pay any dividends it just means that the same money is put in the coffers of the company (company A), thus increasing the value of the company proportionally and thus also 'your' (if you believe and have faith in the idea of stock market ownership) money.
    – David Mulder
    2 days ago
  • 2
    @Jack The core theory of value investing is that a company is worth its future stream of earnings discounted for time plus existing net asset values. The reasoning is that management will distribute earnings as dividends, or by buying back shares (increasing your percentage ownership of current and future earnings), or reinvesting it at reasonable returns. If run by a CEO who throws away earnings in terrible investments or a controlling shareholder who diverts earnings to their own pockets, not true. But those are rare situations.
    – SafeFastExpressive
    2 days ago
24

If you're buying in today, you don't gain anything from past profits. You only stand to gain from future profits. Therefore past performance should have no effect on the price you're willing to buy for, except to the extent that you believe that past performance will be indicative of future performance.

6

If a company no longer makes any money then it could close down and return the money to shareholders but if it doesn't and keeps running then it will eventually run out of money as it pays employees and other running costs.

If you had shares in some profitable company then maybe you've been paid dividends and had some value from those shares already. Even if the company isn't predicted to make any more money then those shares probably still do have some value, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the company.

Some companies do have a share price below the NAV of the company, and they do come under pressure in that case from their existing shareholders to either break the company into smaller and likely more profitable parts, cease some or all of their unprofitable operations and/or return money to those same shareholders. After all those shareholders could sell their shares and invest that money elsewhere.

On the other hand, if you had shares in a company that you thought would make a lot of money in the future, wouldn't you want to own those shares much more than a company that had the same NAV but that you didn't expect to make any more money. The latter company is worth its NAV, the former is surely worth more than that. That's why prospective shareholders pay more for companies that are growing than companies that are static or declining.

0

Having a history of having made money is not worthless, but how much it is worth is complex and depends upon a variety of factors, including industry, leadership, the market the company serves and market trends.

That said, for most people looking at most companies, having been profitable in the past isn’t an asset. The company can’t sell it and probably can’t borrow against it. Shareholders can’t expect to profit from it if the company runs into problems and has to go out of business.

So, for most companies past profits only add to their value if those profits were reinvested into the company by purchasing assets that have value. To the extent that Netflix has done this (buying the rights to old movies) their value has gone up, but profits that were distributed to shareholders are gone.

1
  • Are you saying, since Netflix spent their money on assets that can not be sold. The movies only value would be if it made profit? But in other companies if they purchase property etc... the value of the company would increase?
    – Jack
    6 mins ago

