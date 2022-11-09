In a DCF valuation, all the cash flows for "x" period of time are added up and discounted back. So let's say this companies share price is $1 and the streets expectations is that the generated cashflow for 2023-2026 will be 0 ( just saying that so we take out the "priced in" aspect)

If in 2023 it makes $0.50 "of free cashflow per share" (revenue) will the price of the stock in 2024 be at least $1.50 (setting aside all extrinsic factors and debt,)? And if from 2024 -2027 it makes $3 FCF will the price of the share in 2027 be at least $4.50 If it won't be 4.50, how can i discount $4.50 back to today (2022) if when i hold on to the share (till 2027) it won't even be worth that much. If it will be 4.50 i thought past cashflows don't affect current price (besides that perhaps it's a good company)