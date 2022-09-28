In the book Rule #1 by Phil Town, he explains that in general a large investor can take between 3 and 6 weeks to buy or sell a complete position. For example, Warren Buffett took several months (between March 4, 2022 and August 8, 2022) (https://www.dataroma.com/m/stock.php?sym=OXY) to buy his entire position in OXY. When we know this information, if we notice him in the month of May, we can buy stocks at the same time as him and just profit from the rise. My question is: How can we track the IN and OUT of these big players in REAL TIME? Phil Town explains that it's easy to get access to this information, but I have no idea how.
Completely away from the question, but if you want to profit from what Warren Buffet does, just buy Berkshire Hathaway shares.– glglgl29 mins ago
Large shareholders of public companies (more than 5%) are required to file documents with the SEC when trading the company's stock (I'm not sure if it is done before or after trading). See here for some details.
These documents filed with the SEC are publicly available. As an example, Elon Musk was in the news earlier this year because he was late in filing one of these reports with the SEC.
Yes, I know that already, but it would be nice to track them down in real time. Some website that can tell me ''Hey, Warren Buffett just bought 30,000 shares of AAPL'' for instance but for the best 45 investors.– J.Doe51 mins ago