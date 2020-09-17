United States (NYS specifically) here.

I am in somewhat of a unique position. I have a W2 (salaried) job that has full health, dental and vision benefits, and I have lined up another W2 job (full time, includes full benefits as well, etc.) that is set to start on 11/15 of this year. I would like to put my 2-week notice in to my present employer tomorrow, which would make my last day of employment with them October 2nd. I plan on spending the ~6 weeks or so in between my present and next position with my family and fixing up the house, however, I would of course prefer us to not be without health insurance during this time, and I'm hoping COBRA can help span the gap.

I have been with my present employer for only 4 months, and the employer has 60+ employees. Would I qualify for COBRA and would the "COBRA plan" be the exact same plan/carrier as my existing health/dental/vision plans, or are there any restrictions COBRA enforces when you elect it?

Could I run into any issues with healthcare providers where they tell me "Oh sorry, you're on COBRA now? We don't cover XYZ under COBRA", etc.?