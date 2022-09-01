I am a freelance software developer and an Estonian e-resident. I am thinking about opening a company over there as it seems I would be less taxed according to this French article.

Mr. Filippe is a software developer. He wishes to develop a business of purchase/resale of sound equipment. In 2020, he creates a company in Estonia and makes a profit of 100.000 euros per year. In 2025, he decides to stop his activity and to sell his business in order to obtain capital and to start real estate investment. By locating his company in Estonia, Mr. Filippe saves 250,000 euros in taxes. By investing these savings at 10% per year, he could get an additional return of 25,000 euros per year.

That looks appealing however when the company gets deleted, I don't know if I would get taxed on the capital.